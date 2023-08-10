Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘demoted’ on Royal family website

More than three years have elapsed since Harry and Meghan Markle proclaimed that they had been subjected to racism, discrimination, and various pressures, and subsequently moved to the United States.

The couple, who abandoned the royal family and declared, "We no longer desire this luxury, these titles we possess; leave us in peace," have consistently expressed their desire to remain out of the spotlight during this time.

However, their actions have consistently contradicted their words.

Through bombshell interviews, documentaries about them, and, most recently, Harry's memoir titled "Reserve," they have managed to stay in the headlines. By accusing the British royal family and their closest relatives of unthinkable wrongdoings, Harry and Meghan are no longer welcomed within the family.

Before the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, she bestowed upon Harry and Meghan the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. When they relocated to America, they also relinquished all their roles within the royal family. Consequently, their birthdays are no longer celebrated, and their names are rarely mentioned on special occasions.

Even their son Archie and daughter Lilibet were granted the titles of prince and princess years after their births.

According to reports in the British press, Prince Harry has now severed his last remaining tie to the monarchy.

The royal family has finally removed the title of 'His Royal Highness' from Prince Harry's internet profile! After more than three years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their duties, the official title of Prince Harry was belatedly removed from their website.

While recounting past events Harry had participated in on the website, he was still referred to as "His Royal Highness." Shortly after the Express newspaper drew attention to this "significant oversight" last Friday, palace aides quietly removed the "His Royal Highness" title from the Duke of Sussex's profile page.









