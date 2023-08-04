'Breaking Bad' Actor Mark Margolis Passes Away at 83

Actor Mark Margolis, known for his appearances on the television shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," has passed away at the age of 83, as confirmed by Fox News.

Margolis received an Emmy nomination in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his compelling portrayal of Tio Salamanca on "Breaking Bad." His acting career spanned several decades, starting from 1976, and included remarkable roles in acclaimed films such as Scarface, The Wrestler, Hannibal, Glory, Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, The Fountain, Ace Ventura, and Pi.

His versatile talents extended to television as well, where he played the character "Jimmy" in The Equalizer and took on various roles on Law & Order. Additionally, Margolis starred as Antonio Nappa alongside Ernie Hudson, J.K. Simmons, and Lee Tergesen in the series Oz.

Mark Margolis's legacy in the entertainment industry will be remembered for his remarkable performances and contributions to the world of film and television.