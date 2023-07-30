Sinead O’Connor fans gather to sing 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in Dublin

Fans of Sinead O'Connor sang her most famous song at a poignant gathering in Dublin to pay tribute to the late star.



Around 100 people joined together to sing "Nothing Compares 2 U" at the event on Sunday afternoon.



O'Connor, who died in London last week aged 56, was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit.



Alongside her powerful vocals and lyrics, the Irish singer was known for taking fierce stances on social and political issues such as the child abuse scandal in the Catholic Church and the sexualization of female musicians.



The lunchtime singalong in Barnardo Square, central Dublin, was organised by socialist feminist group Rosa. Rosa activist and former Irish parliamentarian Ruth Coppinger paid tribute to the late singer.



"An exceptional and unique voice that could be both a whisper or a scream in one line, she captivated audiences," Coppinger told the event.



"Sinead's artistry and activism cannot be separated — they were essential to each other. Her artistic integrity and sense of justice came from her own experience of injustice."



Earlier on Sunday, Laureate for Irish Fiction Colm Tóibín said O'Connor sang with a "sense of mission" to speak out against injustices.



Speaking on BBC Radio 4, he described the action of her tearing up her own mother's photograph of the Pope as an "extraordinary moment" which showed she was willing to "go against the grain" to highlight what would become the child abuse scandal in the Catholic Church.



The Grammy-winning singer sparked controversy and made headlines in 1992 when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on US TV show Saturday Night Live in protest at the Catholic Church, sparking a ferocious backlash.



