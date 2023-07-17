Berlin police arrest two after incident at Rammstein concert

Police in Berlin arrested two people for trying to tamper with the sound system during embattled metal band Rammstein's second concert on Sunday evening at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.



A third woman suspected of involvement in the incident managed to escape police.



The incident comes amid protests against Rammstein performances due to recent sexual abuse accusations made against lead singer Till Lindemann.



Security personnel at the concert spotted the three suspects tampering with the cable ducts leading to speakers near the stage, according to a Berlin police spokeswoman.



It wasn't clear on Monday what the 36-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were aiming at, according to police. Both were banned from the stadium and released pending an investigation for attempted damage to property.



Rammstein declined to provide any further information about the incident when asked on Monday.



Protests on Saturday greeted the first of Rammstein's three concerts in Berlin, with activists demanding a ban on performances for the German metal group. On Sunday, a banner reading "No stage for perpetrators" could be seen around the stadium building.



Security for the Rammstein concerts in Berlin has been heightened, including both uniformed and plainclothes security staff.



Several women have made accusations - some anonymously - against Lindemann that featured what they described as frightening situations. The claims also included sexual acts at after-show parties.



Lindemann has denied the allegations.



Lindemann's lawyer said last month that allegations on social media that women were "drugged with the help of knockout drops or alcohol to enable our client to perform sexual acts on them ... are without exception untrue."



