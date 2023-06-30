Madonna bedridden and vomiting since hospital release: report

Madonna's battle with illness persists despite her recent hospital discharge, according to reliable sources.

The iconic "Material Girl" singer, aged 64, is said to be confined to her New York City residence, where she remains bedridden and grappling with uncontrollable vomiting episodes.

Even after her hospitalization due to a bacterial infection and subsequent ICU admission, Madonna reportedly continues to combat the lingering effects of her ailment.

Insiders revealed that Madonna's symptoms first emerged last Saturday, coinciding with the onset of vomiting. At that time, she even experienced a collapse, adding to the severity of her condition. In a previous report, it was disclosed that the Grammy-winning artist had exhibited a period of unresponsiveness, requiring at least one night of intubation during her hospital stay.

Initial speculation surrounding the cause of Madonna's illness centered on her intense rehearsal regimen for the upcoming "Celebration" tour. Reports indicated that she had been engaging in rigorous practice sessions, investing twelve-hour days over several weeks to prepare for the tour.

However, recent information from TMZ suggests that Madonna had been displaying signs of declining health for an extended period. Allegedly, she had been battling a fever for an entire month, although she neglected to consult a doctor as her focus was entirely fixed on the impending tour, originally slated to commence on July 15.

The situation highlights the physical toll that Madonna's dedication to her craft has exacted upon her, as she remained steadfastly focused on her artistic endeavors while inadvertently disregarding her own well-being.

As fans and well-wishers continue to monitor her progress, it is hoped that Madonna's health will improve, allowing her to regain her strength and resume her celebrated career.









