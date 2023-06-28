Madonna hospitalized and placed in ICU after being found unresponsive

Iconic singer Madonna, 64, was discovered unresponsive and swiftly transported to a New York City hospital on Saturday, as exclusively revealed by Page Six.

Reports indicate that the "Material Girl" singer underwent intubation for at least one night before the tube was subsequently removed. Fortunately, Madonna is now alert and in the process of recuperation.

Throughout the distressing ordeal, her daughter Lourdes Leon remained by her side, providing support and companionship.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Madonna's long-standing manager, Guy Oseary, disclosed that his client had developed a severe bacterial infection, resulting in a multiple-day stay in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Although sources confirm that the Queen of Pop has been discharged from the ICU, Oseary emphasized that she continues to receive medical attention. However, a complete recovery is anticipated.

Earlier this year, Madonna had excitedly announced her upcoming "Celebration" tour, commemorating the 40th anniversary of her illustrious music career. The global tour, comprising 84 dates, was initially slated to commence on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Nevertheless, Oseary's Instagram update disclosed that the tour has been postponed in light of the recent health scare.

Oseary assured fans that further details, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows, will be shared promptly. The focus remains on Madonna's well-being as she embarks on her journey toward recovery.











