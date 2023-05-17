UKS PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN INVOLVED IN NEAR CATASTROPHIC CAR CHASE

UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase," involving paparazzi photographers in the US, according to media reports emerged on Wednesday.

The incident took place after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday, local media reported, citing a spokesperson for the prince.

Meghan's mother, Doria, 66, was also involved in the incident, according to reports.

Harry's mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while trying to avoid the paparazzi, a term for freelance photographers who aggressively pursues celebrities in order to take candid photographs.

















