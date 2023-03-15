QUEEN GUITARIST BRIAN MAY KNIGHTED BY BRITAINS KING CHARLES

The British rock band Queen's legendary guitarist Brian May was knighted Tuesday by King Charles III in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The 75-year-old musician, songwriter and animal welfare advocate said the band is thinking about touring again, according to media reports.

"Arise Sir Brian May. Brian's investiture as a Knight of The Realm took place today at Buckingham Palace. The knighthood was presented to Brian by His Royal Highness, King Charles. Many congratulations, Sir Brian!," the band said on Twitter, sharing a photo from the ceremony.

Starting his career in 1968 with the rock band Smile, May co-founded Queen with singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor.















