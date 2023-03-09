Ronaldo’s daughters showcase their Arabic skills in heartwarming video

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's offspring have rapidly adjusted to life in Saudi Arabia by learning and speaking Arabic.

Rodriguez shared a series of Instagram stories featuring her daughters, Eva and Alana, singing a song in Arabic, followed by Alana reciting the weekdays in Arabic with clear pronunciation, using Google translate.

Ronaldo's daughter is learning Arabic ❤️



(via georginagio/IG) pic.twitter.com/PNFBB2foji — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 8, 2023

In the stories, Rodriguez tagged Ronaldo and mentioned that their children are now capable of singing and speaking in Arabic.

Ronaldo, a Portuguese football superstar, and Rodriguez, along with their five children, relocated to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, after Ronaldo joined Al Nassr football club.

Ronaldo was welcomed into Al Nassr with his family in a grand ceremony upon his arrival in January.

Since their move to Riyadh, the family has been sightseeing and enjoying the city.

Ronaldo was formerly with Manchester United, but his contract was terminated following an explosive interview he gave in November about the club's situation.













