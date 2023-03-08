Jordan’s Queen Rania shares pictures of Princess Iman’s pre-wedding henna party

Jordan's Queen Rania shared photos of Princess Iman's pre-wedding henna night party on Instagram on Wednesday.

Steeped in history and folklore, henna night is a ceremony in which the family of the bride-to-be gives her away to the family of the groom.

Princess Iman wore a dress designed by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian-Palestinian designer who draws inspiration from her heritage. Dahbour is known for her custom made pieces that usually include a style of Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery called tatreez.