Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in India

Amitabh Bachchan, the 80-year-old Bollywood superstar, has announced that he sustained an injury while working on the Hindi and Telugu science fiction film "Project K" in Hyderabad.

Writing on his blog, he explained that he had suffered a muscle tear and a damaged rib cartilage, resulting in pain that led him to seek medical advice.

Bachchan has been advised to rest and is recovering at his home in Mumbai.

Consequently, he will be unable to meet fans at the Jalsa Gate.

The actor has previously experienced injury on a film set, notably during the filming of "Coolie" in 1983 when he was declared "clinically dead" after suffering a serious accident.



Bachchan has acted in over 200 Indian films and is known for his portrayal of bold characters that have inspired fans to copy his voice, clothing, and hairstyle. Alongside his acting career, Bachchan has also worked in politics and as a television host.