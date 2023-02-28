Former world number one Kerber gives birth to baby girl

Three-time grand slam winner Angelique Kerber has given birth to her first child, a girl named Liana, the German player said on Instagram on Tuesday.



"Welcome to our family, Liana. Having you with us is the most beautiful and overwhelming feeling we could have ever imagined," she wrote under a black and white picture of three hands, including that of a baby.



According to her post, Liana was born last Saturday.



Former world number one Kerber made her pregnancy public last August and because of that she didn't compete in the 2022 US Open and in this year's Australian Open.



Kerber has given no timeline for her return to the courts.



"For me it's clear, that I will return to the tour, when I'm fit and feeling ready," she told dpa last year. "But I want to come back as soon as possible."





