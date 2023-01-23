SEAN PENNS DOCUMENTARY ON UKRAINE TO PREMIERE AT BERLIN FILM FEST

Sean Penn's documentary "Superpower," which was shot in Ukraine and features President Volodymyr Zelensky, will have its world premier at next month's Berlin International Film Festival, organizers said on Monday.



"More than a documentary, 'Superpower' is the chronicle of a film project that reality forced to change into something less controllable but more meaningful," a festival statement said.



The Oscar-winning US actor and director was in the Ukrainian capital in February 2022, as Russia launched its full-scale attack, and then made return visits.



"Our country is grateful to him for such bravery and honesty," Ukraine's Office of the President wrote on Facebook last year.



The Berlinale, which runs February 16-26, is one of the world's leading film festivals alongside Cannes and Venice.



This edition will feature 18 films in the race for the Golden Bear, the top prize awarded for the best film.



Penn's documentary will not enter the awards race, but will screen in the Special Gala series.



Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek said Penn is expected in Berlin for the festival. They are also in talks, she said, about whether Zelensky can address the festival.



Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart will lead the festival jury while director Steven Spielberg will receive an Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.



