Harry: Kate brought Meghan to tears in wedding dress spat

Meghan Markle was left "sobbing on the floor" by the end of a testy text exchange with Kate Middleton days ahead of Markle's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, the renegade royal reportedly writes in his new memoir.



The spat began when Middleton complained that the dress for her daughter Princess Charlotte was "too big, too long, too baggy," according to texts Harry reportedly quotes in "Spare," released Tuesday.



"She cried when she tried it on at home," Middleton allegedly texted Markle.



Markle replied to say the tailor had been waiting to do alterations at Kensington Palace and asked, "Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?"



Middleton at first insisted that all the dresses be remade. She eventually came around, but not before the exchange left Markle "sobbing on the floor," Harry reportedly writes.



The texts landed as Markle's father was outed for staging a series of paparazzi photos.



Harry — contradicting a previous allegation that Markle had made Middleton cry — TMZ reported.



Harry, who announced his departure from royal family duties in 2020, alluded to the dress controversy during a "Good Morning America" interview that aired Monday night.



"I hate to bring it up because it's so petty, but it's the bridesmaid dresses," Harry said when for an example of a time that royal officials refused to counteract a false narrative about Markle.
























