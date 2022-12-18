Son: Sharon Osbourne released from hospital after medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne has been released from the hospital, her son confirmed.



The talk-show personality was hospitalized Friday in California after experiencing an undisclosed medical emergency while shooting a TV series, according to TMZ.



"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," Jack Osbourne said in an Instagram update Saturday night. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support."



Jack Osbourne, 37, said he'll let his mother, 70, publicly share why she was hospitalized once she's ready.



He also specified Osbourne's health issue occurred while they were shooting an episode of "Night of Terror."



The Ventura County Fire Department confirmed officials responded Friday night to the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, where TMZ said an episode of another show, "Ghost Adventures," was featured.



Osbourne, the wife of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, left the daytime CBS panel show "The Talk" last year amid controversy and began a new show for the United Kingdom's TalkTV in April.



Ozzy Osbourne, who revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2020, tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after his wife started the new talk show.



Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have been married since 1982 and have three kids together.



