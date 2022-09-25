Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher dies at age of 88

Louise Fletcher, the US actress who won an Oscar in 1976 for her performance as villain Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died, her family said in a statement to AFP Saturday.

While she was best known for her portrayal of Mildred Ratched, Fletcher had an acting career that spanned more than six decades, including numerous appearances in television shows.

Fletcher, who was 88, "died peacefully at her home in France surrounded by her family," the statement said.

She had a recurring role on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and garnered Emmy nominations for guest-starring roles on "Picket Fences" and "Joan of Arcadia" in 1996 and 2004 respectively.

Born in 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama to hearing-impaired parents, Fletcher used sign language to thank them for their support during her Oscar acceptance speech.

Her last credited work was a two-episode run guest-starring on the Netflix show "Girlboss" in 2017, according to IMDb.com.

Fletcher died at her home that she built "out of a 300 year old farmhouse" in France's south, her family said in the statement.

She is survived by two sons, US media reported.





