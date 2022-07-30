BORIS JOHNSON DUE TO CELEBRATE WEDDING AT TORY DONORS ESTATE

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are set to hold a wedding bash at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor.



The outgoing prime minister and his wife will on Saturday host family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate last year's nuptials.



The Grade I-listed mansion and its expansive grounds are owned by Lord Bamford, chairman of construction equipment manufacturer JCB, who has donated millions to the Conservatives.



A huge white marquee topped with bunting has been erected in the property's landscaped grounds in Gloucestershire.



Staff were this week seen going in and out of the venue amid apparent party preparations.



Guests will be able to relax on hay bales and benches placed outside the tent and eat and drink at casks and small tables as they enjoy views across vast meadows and orchards.



The Johnsons had originally been planning to throw their wedding party at the prime minister's official country residence, Chequers, in Buckinghamshire.



Those plans led to suggestions that Johnson wanted to stay on as a caretaker prime minister in part to see this through, although this was denied by Downing Street.



They were said to have sent out save-the-date cards for a celebration on July 30, before deciding to change location.



The couple married in a low-key private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year, organised in secret, in front of a small group of family and friends.



