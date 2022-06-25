News Magazine Amber Heard announces that she’ll appeal verdict of defamation trial

The legal teams of Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp convened at a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom with Judge Penney Azcarate on Friday.



Instead of finalizing a settlement, Heard's representatives said the actor will appeal the outcome of the six-week defamation trial.



"As stated in yesterday's congressional hearings, you don't ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And you don't decline to appeal if you know you are right," a spokesperson for Heard said.



The meeting comes just weeks after the contentious televised trial concluded on June 1. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, eventually downsized to slightly more than $10 million per Virginia's statutory limit, and $2 million to Heard.



According to Deadline, Azcarate told Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft that the actor will have to pay an $8.35-million bond and 6% yearly interest for the appeal to formally proceed. Bredehoft previously said that Heard is "absolutely not" able to afford the judgment, which casts doubt on the affordability of a possible appeal.



Neither Heard nor Depp were present for Friday's hearing.



Heard has continued pleading her case following the June 1 ruling. In her first post-trial interview with NBC's "Dateline" and Savannah Guthrie, the actor presented more evidence, including a binder of notes from her therapist that she said would have helped sway the court decision in her favor.



Heard also said that she "absolutely" still loves her ex-husband and that she will continue to stand by her court testimony until her "dying day."
































