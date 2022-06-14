News Magazine Rolling Stones postpones Amsterdam concert after positive Jagger test

DPA MAGAZINE Published June 14,2022

Ronnie Wood, left, Mick Jagger, center, and Keith Richards, of the Rolling Stones play on stage at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, during a concert as part of their "Sixty" European tour (AP File Photo)

Dutch fans of the Rolling Stones are learning they can't always get what they want after the legendary band canceled an upcoming show.



Frontman Mick Jagger posted on Twitter Monday shortly before their scheduled show at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam that the show was postponed after he contracted Covid-19.



"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the data ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding," the singer wrote.



Jagger, 78, began developing symptoms earlier Monday after the band arrived in the city, but neither he nor the band described the symptoms.



The band was on their Sixty tour across 10 countries.



"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," the band said in a statement.



"The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight's show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Standby for details."



The band is next scheduled to perform in Milan in eight days.



Jagger's diagnosis comes nine months after the death of the band's original drummer, Charlie Watts, who died after an undisclosed illness at 80 years old.























