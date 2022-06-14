News Magazine Britney Spears' ex charged with stalking after wedding crash attempt

Britney Spears' ex charged with stalking after wedding crash attempt

DPA MAGAZINE Published June 14,2022 Subscribe

Britney Spears' former husband has been charged with felony stalking after turning up unannounced at her home in Los Angeles and attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari.



Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charge as well as four misdemeanours at a court hearing in Ventura County on Monday.



He faced two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.



Alexander was arrested by officers from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and taken to a local jail.



A judge set his bail at 100,000 dollars and issued a restraining order requiring him to stay at least 100 yards from the pop star for three years.



Alexander attended the hearing virtually via video conference.



The intimate wedding ceremony between the singer, 40, and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner Asghari was held last Thursday.



High-profile celebrities including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Madonna were in attendance.



Shortly before the incident Alexander had posted an Instagram Live story from outside Spears' property in which he said he was there to "crash" the wedding.



He was the singer's first husband but the two were married for less than three days in 2004 before an annulment.





























