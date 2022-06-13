MACRON SET FOR MAJORITY AFTER FRENCH PARLIAMENTARY POLLS FIRST ROUND

News Magazine Macron set for majority after French parliamentary poll's first round

Macron set for majority after French parliamentary poll's first round

France concluded the first round of elections to determine the 577 lawmakers of its National Assembly on Sunday as of 8 p.m. local time (1800GMT). According to the Foreign Ministry, voter turnout stood at 39.42% as of 5 p.m., whereas this figure was 40.75% in 2017. The number of eligible French voters is about 48.7 million.

DPA MAGAZINE Published June 13,2022 Subscribe