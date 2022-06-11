Johnny Depp may not demand $10 million from Amber Heard with this condition

Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, the lawyers of Johnny Depp, have said recently that the actor might decide to forego the compensation payment imposed by the tribunal if Amber Heard does not appeal the verdict.

According to the verdict, the actress needs to pay Johnny Depp $10 million.

In an interview with Good Morning America, his lawyers talked about the possibility of Depp not demanding the money, adding that the reason trial was initiated by the actor "was never for money."

Chew said to the presenter of the TV show that Depp always wanted to "repair his reputation", and nothing else.

Responding to a question about whether it was possible that Depp won't demand the money if Heard does not appeal, lawyers initially responded that "We cannot disclose our conversation with our client."

"But as Depp also said in the trial and we have made it clear too, this was never about money," they added.

"It was to restore his reputation, and we have already achieved that."