Heard and Depp both liable for defamation: jury

A US jury on Wednesday found both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.

Virginia jury found that the actor Amber Heard defamed her former husband Johhny Depp, awarding $15 mn in damages to Depp over Heard's defamation.

The seven-member jury in Virginia found that a 2018 article penned by Heard was defamatory to Depp, and was written with malicious intent -- making her guilty of libel.

The jury also found that Heard was defamed by statements made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail that her abuse claims were a "hoax," and awarded her $2 million in damages.