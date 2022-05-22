News Magazine German film Altri Cannibali wins main prize at tri-border Neisse Film Festival

The German film "Altri Cannibali" (Other Cannibals) directed by Francesco Sossai won the main prize of €10,000 ($10,560) at the Neisse Film Festival.



The festival has taken place since 2004 in the tri-border region between Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.



The jury had a choice between three films from each of these three countries and decided to present the German entry with the Neisse Fish trophy on Saturday evening.



"Through its dialogue, authentic set design and impressive camera work, this film creates contrasting emotions that evoke almost unbearable feelings," the jury said.



"The extremely original, thought-provoking and surprising storytelling takes the audience through many unexpected levels and combines entirely new emotions," it added.



Walter Giroldni was honoured as best actor for his performance in "Altri Cannibali."



The Polish film "Gdy kwiaty nie milcza" (When Flowers Are Not Silent) was awarded the prize for best documentary film. Director Andrei Kutsila received the prize money of €5,000.



The €1,000 prize for the best short film went to "Puszcza: Dyptyk" (The Wildwood Diptych) from Poland.



The festival awarded its honorary prize to German actress Katharina Thalbach.



In its 19th edition, the film festival showed around 90 productions in three competitions and various series. Concerts, a reading and exhibitions completed the programme.



Feature films, short films and documentaries were shown for six days at 23 locations in the region.



The festival's motto, "Family Affairs," aimed to address the changing concepts of family in Eastern and Western Europe.







