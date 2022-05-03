News Magazine Disney ditched Holywood star Johnny Depp after Amber Heard op-ed - manager

Disney ditched Holywood star Johnny Depp after Amber Heard op-ed - manager

Heard’s December 2018 Washington Post op-ed was “catastrophic” and “destroyed” Depp’s career, talent manager Jack Whigham testified on video Monday amid their ongoing defamation trial.

DPA MAGAZINE Published May 03,2022 Subscribe