Turkish composer sends special gift to Queen Elizabeth for Platinum Jubilee

A London-based composer has sent a very special gift to Queen Elizabeth II on her 70th anniversary of succession to the British throne.

Turkish composer Suat Sancar 's present to the world's longest-serving monarch is a song he composed.

"This is the second time I am sending my composition to Her Majesty," Sancar told Anadolu Agency.

"The first time was on her Diamond Jubilee when she celebrated the 60th accession anniversary and Queen Elizabeth II's letter of appreciation plays a huge part in my professional career," Sancar said.

The musician said he previously sent to the Queen letters including details and information for my support to the English and Turkish cultures "along with two of my music albums covering my own compositions which were signed to Her Majesty.



SPIRITUAL GIFT FOR PLATINUM JUBILEE

Alongside a congratulatory letter for the Diamond Jubilee -- 70th accession anniversary, Sancar sent this week to the Queen a song he especially wrote and composed about Hodja Ahmet Yesevi , who was a great 12th-century poet and Sufi.

Sancar said UNESCO celebrated 2021 as the Year of Yunus Emre -- a 13th-century Turkish folk poet and dervish, who came from the Yesevi order of Sufism.

"I wish my gift will bring much joy, inspiration, and strength to Her Majesty during these unprecedented times.

"I once again congratulate Her Majesty on the 70th year of succession to the throne and the Platinum Jubilee and wish Her Majesty lifelong health, happiness and peace," he said in a letter addressed to the Queen.

The 95-year-old monarch was born on April 21, 1926, and she ascended to the throne with the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952.

In 2015, she became the longest-serving British monarch, leaving behind the record of Queen Victoria, who sat on the throne for 63 years and seven months.

Her first state opening of parliament was Nov. 4, 1952, and the following year her coronation was held at Westminster Abbey on June 2.









