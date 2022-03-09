Well-known German author and Holocaust survivor dies at age 99

Holocaust survivor and author Inge Deutschkron has died at the age of 99. Her death was confirmed by the Schwarzkopf Foundation Young Europe on Wednesday, citing people in her close circle.



Deutschkron had become well-known through her autobiography "Ich trug den gelben Stern" (I wore the yellow star) about her dramatic survival story as a Jew in Berlin.



"In Inge Deutschkron, we have lost an important Jewish contemporary witness of the National Socialist terror in our city," said the president of Berlin's House of Representatives, Dennis Buchner.



She "always mustered the strength to tell her story and shake us with it."



Deutschkron was born on August 23, 1922 in Finsterwalde, in the state of Brandenburg outside Berlin. During the Nazi regime, she experienced hatred, discrimination and persecution as a Jew in Berlin, but managed to survive.



In 2013, she gave a moving speech in the Bundestag parliament during a commemoration for the victims of National Socialism.



She described the arrival of the Nazis on the streets of the capital and how her world fell apart as restrictions were imposed and Jews were deported and killed. She spoke about how during and after the war, she felt a guilt about having survived.



"Then I suddenly knew what my duty was, which my guilt imposed on me: I had to write it down. The truth, the complete truth, precise and unemotional, as I had seen it with my own eyes," she told the lawmakers in her address.



Despite her age, Deutschkron visited countless schools as a contemporary witness and facilitated encounters between Holocaust survivors and Berlin schoolchildren.



She was "an emphatic defender of democratic values," Buchner said.



