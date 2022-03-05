News Magazine Malik Harris to represent Germany at Eurovision Song Contest

Malik Harris will represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy in May after winning a national competition to select the country's candidate.



Harris, 24, secured the nomination to represent Germany in Turin after beating five other candidates with his song "Rockstars" in a final televised round in Berlin on Friday night.



The German-American singer-songwriter, who is from Bavaria, is the son of an American television presenter.



Harris has music in his blood: One of his grandfathers was an opera singer, his grandmother was a pianist, and his father plays several musical instruments.



The musician, who also raps, found his way onto concert stages early on and has toured as an opener for James Blunt, among others.



"I want to win," he said after winning the German Eurovision spot.



The emotional highlight of the evening was reserved for Ukrainian singer Jamala. The 2016 European Song Contest winner combined her appearance with a moving plea for peace in her country.



"My greatest wish is for the war to stop," the 38-year-old said. Jamala fled her homeland with her two children under dramatic circumstances, and has had to leave her husband behind in Ukraine.



Harris also used his performance for an anti-war gesture. At the end of his song, he turned over his guitar, on which he had written "I stand with Ukraine" in large letters.



The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will be held on May 10 and 12, followed by the final on May 14 in the PalaOlimpico arena in Turin, the northern Italian city some 150 kilometres west of Milan.







