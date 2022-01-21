News Magazine Elza Soares, one of Brazil’s most beloved music icons, dies at age of 91

Samba singer Elza Soares, often referred to as the Brazilian Tina Turner, died aged 91 in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, her press office said. Soares' unmistakable raspy voice made her one of the most popular and famous singers in Brazil, featuring on her more than 30 records released over the course of a six-decade career.

DPA MAGAZINE Published January 21,2022