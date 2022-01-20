French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after skiing accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died at the age of 37 after a skiing accident, the French news agency AFP reported on Wednesday, citing his management and family.
Several media reports said the accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Savoie area. Ulliel was taken to a hospital in Grenoble in the south-east of the country with serious injuries, the reports said.
France's Prime Minister Jean Castex wrote on Twitter that Ulliel and the cinema had loved each other beyond measure. His performances will be seen with a heavy heart from now on, he added.
Ulliel became known, among other things, with the film "Mathilde - A Great Love" by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. In 2005, he received a César award for best young actor for his role in the film.
He also received international attention as the young Hannibal Lecter in "Hannibal Rising" by Peter Webber in 2007.
Ulliel's embodiment of the young Yves Saint Laurent in "Saint Laurent" by Bertrand Bonello was also award-winning, for which he received the Prix Lumières for Best Actor.
Most recently, he was recognized with the César for Best Actor as the lead in "It's Only the End of the World" by French Canadian Xavier Dolan in 2017.