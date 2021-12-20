Maxwell "preyed on vulnerable kids," prosecutor says in closing argument

Ghislaine Maxwell was a "grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids," prosecutor Alison Moe said on Monday in her closing argument in the British socialite's sex abuse trial, urging jurors to "hold her accountable."

Maxwell, 59, is charged with sex trafficking and other crimes for allegedly recruiting and grooming four teenage girls to have sex acts with the late financier Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

"She ran the same playbook again and again and again," Moe said. "She manipulated her victims and she groomed them for sexual abuse."

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. Her attorneys argue that she is being treated as a stand-in for Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. The defense has also sought to portray the accounts of her four accusers as not credible.

Moe's closing argument is expected to last up to two-and-a-half hours. Maxwell's defense will then present its summation before the jury begins deliberating.

Moe began by seeking to rebut the defense's argument that Maxwell was not aware of any crimes committed by Epstein, pointing to the fact that they dated for 11 years and was "crucial to the scheme."

"When you're with someone for 11 years, you know what they like," Moe said. "Epstein liked underage girls. He liked to touch underage girls. Maxwell knew it."