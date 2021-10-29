British queen advised to rest for the next two weeks

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been advised by her doctors to rest for the next two weeks and only undertake "desk-based duties", Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.



The development comes after the monarch, 95, underwent tests in hospital last week and cancelled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland.



But the head of state has the "firm intention" of leading the nation in honouring the country's war dead on Remembrance Sunday on November 14.



In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.



"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.



"Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13.



"However, it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14."