Turkey’s FM Çavuşoğlu discusses bilateral and global issues with counterparts

Turkey 's foreign minister on Wednesday met diplomats from around the world in New York as part of his US visit to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that he met his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio and assessed current global issues, including developments in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Africa.

Çavuşoğlu also hosted newly appointed Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the recently inaugurated Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, just across UN headquarters.

"Hosted new Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian of #Iran at #TurkishHouse and discussed bilateral and regional issues," he tweeted.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu held a trilateral meeting with Miguel Angel Moratinos, high representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares.

"Focused on the fight against xenophobia & discrimination w/@MiguelMoratinos High Representative of @UNAOC & FM @jmalbares of #Spain," he said on Twitter.