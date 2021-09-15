Britney Spears deletes Instagram account after getting engaged

Published September 15,2021
Now that she's got a ring, she doesn't need this other thing.
Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account Tuesday night, two days after she and boyfriend Sam Asghari announced their engagement.
"Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I'll be back soon," Spears wrote in a tweet.
Though her Twitter account remains active, Spears' main social media outlet was her Instagram account.
Spears, 39, and Asghari, 27, had been dating for five years before Asghari popped the question. His Instagram account, which includes a photo of Spears wearing the ring, is still active.
The "Toxic" singer could be just two weeks from leaving the draconian conservatorship that allows her father, Jamie, to control her life.
"I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom!!!!!" she wrote in a recent (now-deleted) Instagram post.
Last Tuesday, Jamie filed a petition to end the arrangement, which has been in place since 2008. The next court hearing is scheduled for September 29.