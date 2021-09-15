News Magazine Britney Spears deletes Instagram account after getting engaged

Britney Spears deletes Instagram account after getting engaged

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account Tuesday night, two days after she and boyfriend Sam Asghari announced their engagement. “Don’t worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I’ll be back soon,” Spears wrote in a tweet.

DPA MAGAZINE Published September 15,2021 Subscribe