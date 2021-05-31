Joe Lara, star of Tarzan TV series, dies in plane crash at age of 58

US actor Joe Lara, best known for starring in the American TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, died over the weekend along with six other passengers in a plane crash in the state of Tennessee.

Their Cessna C501 plane plunged into Percy Priest Lake near the town of Smyrna shortly after taking off from Smyrna Rutherford Country Airport around 11 a.m. on Saturday near Nashville, according to local media.

The actor's wife, Gwen Shamblin Lara, an author and diet guru, was also among the dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board said no passengers were presumed to have survived and that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Lara also appeared in such action movies as Sunset Heat, American Cyborg: Steel Warrior, Final Equinox and Doomsdayer and TV series including Baywatch and Conan.