PRINCE CHARLES SAYS THRILLED OVER FATHERS RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

Prince Charles says thrilled over father's return from hospital

Britain's Prince Charles visits the Skipton House to meet NHS and MOD staff involved in the vaccine rollout, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain March 9, 2021. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince Charles said on Tuesday he was thrilled that his father Prince Philip had returned to his Windsor Castle home after a month-long stay in hospital.

"Very good news, I'm thrilled about it," Charles said during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination centre in north London.

"Oh yes, I've spoken to him - several times," he added.

Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.