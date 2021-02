Lady Gaga offered $500,000 for the return of two French bulldogs after they were stolen in Los Angeles.

In a statement the singer said she is offering the money to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked.

Anyone who has the dogs can use KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward.

A dog walker was taken to the hospital after he was shot Thursday by a gunman in Hollywood while walking the dogs.

Police said he is in good condition.