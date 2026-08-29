Sea turtle hatchlings reach Mediterranean waters in southern Türkiye

Green sea turtle hatchlings emerging from their eggs in Türkiye's southern Mersin province continue to make their way to the sea.

Hatchlings have been emerging from nests made by adult turtles since May on the beach at Davultepe 100th Year Nature Park in the Mezitli district after completing their incubation period.

Under the supervision of Mahmut Ergene, a lecturer at Mersin University's Sea Turtle Research and Application Center, and students from the center, the hatchlings emerge from their nests beneath the sand and make their way to the blue waters of the Mediterranean.

Ergene told reporters that Mersin is an important area for sea turtles.

He said around 80% of the hatchlings from eggs laid by adult sea turtles in May and June have so far emerged from their nests.

"We are closely monitoring hatchlings emerging from the remaining nests as well. Compared with previous years, we have observed a decline at Davultepe beach this year," he said.

"Of course, within the natural cycle of sea turtles, ups and downs occur every two or three years. Therefore, we consider this normal and expect the number of nests to increase in the coming years."

Ergene stressed that people should be sensitive in areas where sea turtle nests are located.

Stressing that the nests should not be dug up, he said: "Sea turtles are wild animals, and from the moment they emerge from their nests, they have to struggle with nature on their own.

"If we try to help by carrying sea turtles to the sea by hand, we actually do them more harm than good. Those who want to help can make the greatest contribution by clearing plastics and solid waste from the path of the hatchlings."

Ergene added that Mersin University's Sea Turtle Research and Application Center conducts monitoring, conservation, and research efforts in the city, as well as public awareness activities, noting that these efforts have increased awareness about sea turtles.