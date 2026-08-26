Brands unknowingly financing crime

The increasing presence of social media platforms in citizens' daily lives through smartphones, tablets, and other devices has also changed the advertising ecosystem. Brands have now increased the amount and duration of their advertisements placed through digital platforms.



Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, etc., have started to be used instead of traditional advertising spaces. Criminal and crime-inciting posts on these algorithm-driven platforms bring a new danger.

According to shared 2025 data, global digital advertising expenditures have exceeded 1 trillion dollars, with approximately three-quarters of this directed to digital platforms.



Estimates for 2026 show that advertising revenues are largely concentrated among companies. Revenue forecasts are around 243 billion dollars for Meta, 239 billion dollars for Google, 23 billion dollars for TikTok, and 36 billion dollars for YouTube.