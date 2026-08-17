Zambian police arrest suspected militia members, persons of interest

Police in Zambia apprehended suspected militia members and persons of interest in an operation at a premises in the capital Lusaka, the government announced early Monday.

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said the persons of interest had been under surveillance over the last few years, with some individuals connected to military plans involving foreign nationals and illegal military training camps which posed a threat to state security.

Kangwa said the individuals were also found in possession of high-grade military weapons, ammunition and other materials for use in an armed insurrection.

"The operation resulted in the seizure of restricted, high-grade military weapons and the apprehension of suspected members of the militia and other persons found at the scene, while others fled and their whereabouts were unknown," he said.

He added that others found at the scene were senior members of local political parties including Brian Mundubile, the presidential candidate for the opposition National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Progress (NRPUP). Mundubile is also the closest challenger to incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema among the 12 other candidates contesting the country's presidential race.

Kangwa said they had been charged and would be given access to their families and lawyers.

"Among the 11 persons apprehended from the scene of the crime who face various criminal charges include George Chisanga, a NRPUP presidential spokesman; Trevor Mwamba, a leader of a faction of the United National Independence Party; Simon Phiri; Richard Banda; Francis Mulenga; and Patrick Mwansa, a spouse to former President Edgar Lungu's daughter, Tasila; all of whom are being held in lawful custody at various police stations in Lusaka," he added.





