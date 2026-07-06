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News Life 6 killed after heavy rains trigger building collapse in Mumbai

6 killed after heavy rains trigger building collapse in Mumbai

At least six people were killed and one injured after heavy monsoon rains triggered a building collapse in Mumbai, where severe weather also disrupted flights and forced school closures.

Anadolu Agency LIFE
Published July 06,2026
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6 KILLED AFTER HEAVY RAINS TRIGGER BUILDING COLLAPSE IN MUMBAI

Six people were killed and one injured Sunday after heavy rains caused a multi-story building to collapse in India's financial capital Mumbai, said officials.

The incident took place in the Mankhurd area, senior Maharashtra BJP leader and State Minister Girish Mahajan told reporters.

He said an investigation will be conducted into how the structure was built.

On Sunday, heavy rain and winds briefly disrupted flight operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, according to officials.

In view of the heavy rains, authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions for the safety of the students.

Monsoon rains begin in India mostly in June and culminate in September.