Storms collapse iconic arch, cause €1B+ damage in Southern Italy

The collapse of the arch, long a popular spot for marriage proposals and tourist photos, has been met with deep sorrow by local residents and authorities.

"NATURE RECLAIMED WHAT IT CREATED"

Maurizio Cisternino, Mayor of Melendugno, described the event to local media as "an unwanted Valentine's Day gift."

Cisternino noted that heavy rain, strong winds, and turbulent waves battered the coastline for days, saying, "Nature reclaimed what it created," and highlighted that the collapse is a severe blow to regional tourism.

COASTAL EROSION AND GROWING DANGER

Authorities warned that the collapse also signals risks for other fragile parts of the coastline. Experts pointed to visible cracks in the cliffs, emphasizing that coastal erosion is an increasing threat.

Recent storms affected not only the Adriatic coast but also the Ionian Sea coasts. From Ugento to Gallipoli beaches, beach structures and ports were damaged, and minor cliff collapses were reported.

BILLIONS IN DAMAGE IN SOUTHERN ITALY

The total damage from this year's severe weather in Southern Italy is estimated to exceed one billion euros.

In Niscemi, Sicily, a landslide forced more than 1,500 people to evacuate their homes, while infrastructure and natural heritage across the region remain at serious risk.