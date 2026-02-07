13 killed in new terror attack in northern Nigeria

At least 13 people were killed Friday in a new terror attack on a community market in Benue State in north-central Nigeria.

The assault targeted the Anwase Market in Mbaikyor, Kwande Local Government Area, where assailants also abducted women and set stalls on fire.

Ibi Andrew, an aide to the chairman of Kwande Local Government Area, said the attackers stormed the community during peak market activities, triggering panic for traders and residents.

He told Anadolu that council chairman Vitalis Neji, working with security agencies, has moved to the area to restore calm and prevent further violence.

A witness identified as Peter said the attackers emerged from a nearby mountain, firing sporadically into the air before setting parts of the market ablaze.

The incident came two days after another attack on the Abande community, also in Kwande Local Government Area, which killed at least 17 people, underscoring growing fears about worsening insecurity in the region.

Residents have repeatedly urged state and federal authorities to intensify security operations and better protect rural communities from recurring attacks.



