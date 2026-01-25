Storm Ingrid causes severe flooding across parts of western France

Three departments in western France remain on orange flood alert after Storm Ingrid caused rivers to overflow and inundated homes and farmland across parts of Brittany, authorities said Sunday.

Meteo-France said Finistere, Morbihan and Ille-et-Vilaine continue to face significant flooding, even as water levels have begun to slowly recede following heavy rainfall over the past two days.

Aerial images broadcast by BFMTV showed large areas underwater along the Oust River in the town of Malestroit in Morbihan, where gardens were submerged and houses surrounded by floodwater.

Local authorities said the Oust River peaked at 3.18 meters on Friday before gradually declining. The nearby Nantes canal, which normally remains below 50 centimeters, rose to 2.70 meters on Saturday.

Despite the easing of rainfall, the national weather service warned that saturated soils are slowing the recession of floodwaters.

"Following the recent rains, the rivers of Brittany are at very high levels," Meteo-France said in its latest bulletin.

Light to moderate rain is still expected on Sunday in the three affected departments, with the orange alert set to remain in place until Monday.

Storm Ingrid also brought strong winds to the region. Gusts of up to 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour were recorded on Saturday, toppling trees and injuring two people.

In the town of Quimperle in Finistere, the Laita River rose by four meters, damaging several businesses.

Authorities urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain cautious and follow safety instructions as conditions continue to evolve.





