86 arrested outside London prison over Palestine Action demonstration

British police arrested 86 people on suspicion of aggravated trespass after protesters breached the grounds of a prison in west London during a demonstration in support of a Palestine Action activist, authorities said on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests were made Saturday evening outside HMP Wormwood Scrubs, where demonstrators gathered to protest the detention of a prisoner reportedly on hunger strike.

Police said the group refused to leave when ordered, blocked prison staff from entering and leaving the facility, and made threats toward officers. Some protesters also gained access to a staff entrance area of one of the prison buildings, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Justice Ministry described the incident as "deeply concerning," The Independent reported.

"While we support the right to peacefully protest, reports of trespassing and threats being made to staff and police officers are deeply concerning," the spokesperson said, adding that prison security was not compromised.

The ministry said prisoners are being managed in line with established policy, including regular medical checks and monitoring by healthcare professionals.

Footage shared on social media showed demonstrators chanting outside the prison, with some holding signs.

The protest was held in support of Umer Khalid, who is described by the group as the last remaining participant in the "Prisoners for Palestine" hunger strike campaign.

Authorities said investigations are continuing.





