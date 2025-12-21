NS-37 suborbital flight delayed, first wheelchair user to travel to space

According to information shared on the company's website, the NS-37 suborbital flight has been postponed due to a technical issue.

The earliest possible launch is now scheduled for December 20, with the live broadcast set to begin 20 minutes before liftoff.

Among the NS-37 crew is aerospace engineer Michaela Benthaus, who will become the first wheelchair user to travel to the edge of space. Other planned crew members include former SpaceX Vice President of Flight Reliability Hans Koenigsmann, entrepreneur Neal Milch, physicist Joey Hyde, investor Adonis Pouroulis, and computer scientist Jason Stansell.

The New Shepard suborbital flights last 10–12 minutes, offering a few minutes of weightlessness during the journey.