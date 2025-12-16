Seven killed as small plane crashes in central Mexico

At least seven people were killed when a small plane crashed in central Mexico, with three others still missing, civil protection authorities in the State of Mexico said on Monday.



The crash occurred in an industrial area near the city of Toluca, close to the local airport. No injuries on the ground were reported, but the impact sparked a fire.



The aircraft, a Cessna Citation, had taken off from the Pacific coast resort city of Acapulco and was bound for Toluca, the Transport Ministry said. Two crew members and eight passengers were on board, including three children, according to media reports.



In his last communication with air traffic control, the pilot was reported to have said: "We are crashing." Security camera footage captured the final moments before the crash.



Witnesses said the pilot appeared to attempt an emergency landing on a football field before the plane slammed into the ground at high speed and struck a truck repair workshop.



The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

