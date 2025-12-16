Bus accident in central Iran leaves 13 dead

At least 13 passengers were killed and 13 others injured in a bus crash in central Iran late Monday, officials said.



The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, according to the state news agency IRNA. The accident occurred near Natanz as the bus was travelling from the city of Isfahan.



The cause of the crash has not yet been officially determined, but authorities believe the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.



The Isfahan Governor's Office said an intensive investigation would begin once all passengers had received medical care.



Road accidents kill around 20,000 people every year in Iran. Police blame the high toll on ageing and unsafe vehicles, poor compliance with traffic regulations and speeding.

