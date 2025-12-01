Indonesia issues forecast for possible rain after floods in Sumatra leave 442 dead, 402 missing

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) issued a forecast for potential rain Monday across much of the country as the death toll rose in Sumatra from severe flooding and landslides.

The forecast was issued after BMKG recorded increased rainfall in various regions and said several cities were at risk of experiencing extreme weather, Kompas TV reported.

On Sunday, the country's National Disaster Management Agency said the number of deaths from ongoing floods and landslides in Sumatra climbed to 442 with 402 still missing.

The agency said that search and rescue teams are continuing their efforts for a sixth day in the affected areas to locate those still missing.

The data also showed that 646 people were injured while 1.1 million were affected, hundreds of homes were damaged and more than 290,000 people were displaced by the floods.

Many affected areas remain unreachable, and search teams are working both on the ground and from the air, but the challenging terrain is limiting the use of heavy machinery.





