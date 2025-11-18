Pleasure reading declines in the screen age

In today's world, where screens constantly distract us, the habit of reading for pleasure is declining. Experts share ways to return to this routine, which provides mental benefits and boosts empathy.

Although we read short messages, emails, menus, bills, social media captions, and news throughout the day, recreational reading rates continue to fall.

According to the National Endowment for the Arts' 2022 report, only 48.5% of U.S. adults said they read at least one book that year—down from 52.7% five years earlier and 54.6% ten years earlier. Similarly, a 2024 report in the U.K. showed that half of adults do not read regularly for pleasure.

American Library Association President Sam Helmick says, "The world is becoming increasingly distracting," adding, "Developing a reading habit can be really difficult."

In an era where screen addiction captures our attention, the habit of reading for pleasure is rapidly fading. Yet experts emphasize that regular reading offers countless benefits.

Reading fiction, in particular, has been shown to increase empathy, strengthen social-cognitive skills, and preserve cognitive function later in life. Reading is also an effective way to reduce stress and slow the mind. Many people use reading a few pages before bed as a relaxation method.

Despite these benefits, the main reasons for abandoning reading include the competition between single-focus books and the constant stimulation offered by social media and multimedia tools. Additionally, forcing oneself to read "required" books one does not enjoy is one of the biggest mistakes that undermines the habit.

HOW TO RETURN TO A READİNG ROUTINE?

Experts list the following steps: First, find out what you truly enjoy; if you don't like a book, don't force yourself—just stop.

For a fresh start, begin with short story collections or thin books instead of long novels.

Experts also stress that the format (physical, e-book, or audiobook) doesn't matter, and they recommend sharing with friends or joining a book club to boost motivation.



Finally, to turn reading into a lasting habit, set aside even just 10 minutes of reading per day; because reading shouldn't be an obligation, but something that brings joy.